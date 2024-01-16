English
Morocco: Traditional Quranic Schools revived in southern regions

Shafaqna Enghlish- Traditional Quranic Schools were revived in southern regions of Morocco.

As teachers’ strikes have interrupted the activities of elementary schools in these regions, especially in the city of Laayoune, people are now sending their kids to Maktabs ( traditional Quranic Schools ) to continue their education.

The traditional schools teach the children not only reading the Quran and its rules, but also religious teachings and Arabic language skills, families say, according to Sawt al-Idalah website. Children going to Maktabs also memorize the Quran, which helps them better learn and memorize their lessons, they say.

Students going to Maktabs describe it as a new experience and a good way to enhance their skills.

Source:IQNA

