Türkiye: Mosque with glass dome and bird-friendly Minaret [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Akçakoca Mosque in the Kocaeli province, north-western Türkiye stands out for its modern design, especially its glass dome and lighthouse-like minaret, which includes holes for birds to nest in. The Mosque is located in the coastal city of Karamürsel in this province, and its distinctive design has made it one of the most prominent mosques in the region. The wall on the Qiblah side has large glass sections to maximize daylight, and also provides a view of the Samanli Mountains, Anadolu Agency reported.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com