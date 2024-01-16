English
Health Ministry: 350,000 chronically ill patients deprived of medication in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- At least 350,000 chronically ill patients deprived of medications due to the ongoing Israeli war, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported.

The spokesperson for Gaza’s Health Ministry, Ashraf al-Qudra, called on international aid organisations to urgently provide medications.

Al-Qudra previously announced the depletion of the anaesthesia nitrous oxide gas in operating rooms, along with severe shortages of other crucial medical supplies.

Palestinian and international health and human rights organisations warn of the total collapse of the faltering healthcare system in Gaza because of the ongoing war.

Source: Al Jazeera

