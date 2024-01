The resolution would require the US State Department to examine the Israeli military campaign, including an “assessment of Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law”.

US law prohibits aid to armies committing gross human rights violations. But Biden administration officials have said Washington has not made a formal assessment about possible Israeli abuses.

The Senate is expected to vote on Sanders’ resolution at 5:30pm local time in Washington (20:30 GMT).

Source: Al Jazeera

