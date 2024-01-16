English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

WHO: Tobacco use globally decreased in last two years

0

Shafaqna Enghlish- Tobacco use rates have globally continued to decline, with only about one in five adults consuming tobacco in 2022, a significant decrease from one in three in 2000, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

“Globally there are 1.25 billion adult tobacco users worldwide, according to the latest estimates in the WHO global tobacco trends report released today. This is welcome news, particularly as the number is projected to keep going down as more and more people quit using tobacco or do not get started,” Ruediger Krech, WHO’s Director of Health Promotion, told a UN’s press briefing in Geneva.

“This is despite the continuing growth of the world’s population, which added approximately 149 million adults over the same period,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Related posts

UN: Preventing famine-deadly diseases in Gaza requires faster-safer access

parniani

WHO: Climate crisis ‘substantial risk’ to fight against malaria

leila yazdani

WHO delivers 7,000 liters of fuel to 2 hospitals in northern Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: EU provides €10 million in aid to healthcare services

asadian

WHO: One million children die annually because of wasting

asadian

UN’s report calls for more consideration to children’s vital first years

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.