WHO: Tobacco use globally decreased in last two years

Shafaqna Enghlish- Tobacco use rates have globally continued to decline, with only about one in five adults consuming tobacco in 2022, a significant decrease from one in three in 2000, according to World Health Organization (WHO).

“Globally there are 1.25 billion adult tobacco users worldwide, according to the latest estimates in the WHO global tobacco trends report released today. This is welcome news, particularly as the number is projected to keep going down as more and more people quit using tobacco or do not get started,” Ruediger Krech, WHO’s Director of Health Promotion, told a UN’s press briefing in Geneva.

“This is despite the continuing growth of the world’s population, which added approximately 149 million adults over the same period,” he added.

Source: Anadolu Agency