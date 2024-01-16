OHCHR calls on USA to halt imminent execution of inmate by nitrogen gas

Shafaqna Enghlish- The UN’s human rights office on Tuesday (16 Jan. 2024) called on USA to halt imminent execution of inmate by nitrogen hypoxia.



“We are alarmed by the imminent execution in the United States of America of Kenneth Eugene Smith, through the use of a novel and untested method – suffocation by nitrogen gas, which could amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment under international human rights law,” OHCHR’s Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN’s briefing in Geneva.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

