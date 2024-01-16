Qatari PM calls for diplomacy to defuse Red Sea tensions

Shafaqna Enghlish- Qatar’s Prime Minister has called for diplomacy to defuse Red Sea tensions. “We always prefer diplomacy over any military resolutions,” Prime Minister Abdulrahman Al-Thani, said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The USA-UK launched airstrikes against Yemeni targets in retaliation for attacks against Israeli bound commercial ships in the Red Sea.

The attacks have forced commercial ships to take a longer, costlier route around Africa, creating fears of a new bout of inflation and supply chain disruption.

