Qatar to digitise 90% of citizen services by 2030

Shafaqna Enghlish- Qatar plans to digitise 90% of its citizen services by the year 2030.

This ambitious objective is a key part of the recently unveiled third National Development Strategy (NDS3), which outlines the country’s comprehensive digital governance vision.

A critical component of this strategy is the establishment of a specialised ‘Centre of Excellence’ for data and emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI). This centre is expected to spearhead several vital initiatives, including the development of a comprehensive national data governance and management framework.

Source: Doha News

www.shafaqna.com