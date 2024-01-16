Participation of more than 2.5 million pilgrims in martyrdom ceremony of Imam al-Hadi (a.s.) in Samarra

SHAFAQNA- The command of Samarra Operations reported successful implementation of the special security plan for the martyrdom ceremony of Imam al-Hadi (a.s.) in Samarra.

Ali Musjal al-Maliki, the command of Samarra Operations, said the special security plan for the martyrdom ceremony of Imam al-Hadi (a.s.) was finished without any incident.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, he added: the number of pilgrims participating in this ceremony reached nearly two million and 567 thousand persons.

Al-Maliki asserted: The command of Samarra Operations took measures to welcome millions of pilgrims to the shrines of Al-Askari Shrine, Seyyid Muhammad (a.s.) and Ibrahim ibn Malik al-Ashtar on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam al-Hadi (a.s.).

Yesterday, the Iraqi civil defense agency in Salah al-Din announced that nine centers participated in providing security for the martyrdom ceremony of Imam al-Hadi (a.s.).

