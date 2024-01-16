Noon News Agency: beggary has become a job in Iraq/beggars earn 2 million Tomans per day

SHAFAQNA- Noon news agency wrote in a report: daily income of beggars in Iraq amounts to 50 thousand dinars (nearly two million Tomans).

According to Shafaqna, this news agency wrote: the phenomenon of beggary in Iraq has become a job that is managed by influential people who work secretly to organize beggars.

According to this report, the increase in the phenomenon of beggary in Baghdad has several reasons among which political and economic crises can be referred. This issue has affected the lives of citizens so that since more than 10 years ago, poverty rate has not exceeded 20% despite the plans and actions of the government.

There are not any official statistics about the phenomenon of beggary in Iraq, but the reality shows horrible statistics and figures. According to the statistics of the Ministry of Planning of Iraq, the poverty rate in this country reaches 22%.

Last April, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had charged the Ministry of Interior to form a committee to combat beggary and displacement.

