Holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) increases capacity for 2024 Itikaf

Shafaqna English-The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) has increased its capacity for the 2024 Itikaf ceremony.

According to Amin Behnam, an official of the shrine, 1500 people will be able to join the ceremony this year, up from 1200.

Behnam said that this expansion will allow more people from different parts of Iran and the world to experience the blessings of Itikaf at the shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

More than 70,000 Muslims from 22 countries applied for the ceremony through an online registration process that ran from December 5 to 15.

Source: IQNA