Investigating security and service plans of Rajabiya pilgrimage in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- In a meeting, Iraq’s interior minister investigated the security and service plans for the Rajabiya pilgrimage for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS).

SHAFAQNA- A wide-ranging meeting was held under the chairmanship of Iraq’s interior minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari to explore the security and service plans of Rajabiya pilgrimage for martyrdom anniversary of Imam Musa Al-Kadhim (AS).

According to the Iraqi News Agency, in this meeting, security and service parties and Kazimieh atabe attended.

In the above-mentioned meeting, security and service plans and establishment of the best ways for smooth movement of pilgrims and cars and distribution of missions and responsibilities among the departments present in this plan were explored.

Al-Shammari emphasized the intensification of information efforts and increased police patrols, especially in highways, to keep track of traffic.

