Palestinian ministry: Over 10,000 children killed in Gaza war

Shafaqna Enghlish-The Palestinian ministry in Gaza said that children, women and the elderly made up more than 75 percent of the dead in Gaza war.

At least 10,600 children, 7,200 women and 1,049 elderly people had been killed in the conflict, according to the ministry.

UN special rapporteur on human rights: Children are dying fast in Gaza

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied territories, has said she “never thought we would witness mass starvation of these proportions used in the 21st century. Yet here it is in Gaza, after 100 days of bombing, with insufficient food, fuel and water allowed in.”

In a post on X, she said children “are dying fast” before warning that “adults will follow” before the world’s eyes.

Albanese also sent a plea to Israeli citizens, saying: “We cannot stop this without you. I fully acknowledge your enduring pain, including for the hostages still in Gaza. Please do not overlook the devastation inflicted on Gaza, especially its children, half of the population trapped in this horror. This makes no one safer.

Source: Al Jazeera, New Arab

