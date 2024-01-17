France:Muslim Footballer Karim Benzema takes interior minister to court

Benzema’s lawyer Hugues Vigier rejected the allegations on the star’s behalf, saying that it has tarnished the footballer’s “honour and reputation”.

Vigier said that Benzema, who is currently in Saudi Arabia playing as a forward for Al-Ittihad, did not have “the slightest link” with the Muslim Brotherhood or to any of its members, to his knowledge.

The minister’s accusations came after Benzema, the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, posted a message of support for Palestinians in Gaza on X, previously known as Twitter.

The post reads: “All our prayers for the residents of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children.”