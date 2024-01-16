Successful planting of corn in desert fields in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- Karbala Agriculture Directorate announced successful implementation of yellow corn planting in its desert fields.

Mohammad al-Tayar, director of Karbala agriculture, said that his department has succeeded in converting barren lands in the Karbala desert into fields for planting yellow corn.

According to “Al-Sabah”, he added: Karbala Agriculture Directorate has exploited the barren lands abandoned between the wheat fields by relying on modern methods of production and has planted crops such as tomato, cucumber and eggplant where drip irrigation is used. It has also planted yellow corn for the first time.

Al-Tayar noted this plan started with 250 hectares and now it has reached 1,250 hectares.

He continued: marketing operations are currently being carried out in the corn factory of Mesopotamia Company.

The director of Karbala agriculture announced that the data indicates that four tons of corn will be harvested per hectar. Five thousand tons of this product will be harvested in the current season.

It is noteworthy that the agricultural development sector affiliated to Atabe Al Hosseini has developed more than five thousand hectares of agricultural land in the framework of Sayyid al-Shuhada agricultural city plan in Karbala.

Source: mdeast

