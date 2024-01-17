English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsOther NewsSports

Asia’s man of the year has been announced

0

SHAFAQNA- Son Heung-min, the captain of the Korean national team and Tottenham, received the award for the best football player in Asia for the ninth time on January 15, 2024.

At the “Best Asian Footballer” awards ceremony, the jury chose the best player in Asia, reports Verzesh3. A list of 25 candidates was presented on the official ballot, although the judges were allowed to cast their vote for any qualified player who was not on the list. In this short list, we can also see the names of Iranian athletes Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi.

Source: varzesh3

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Asian Cup in Qatar: Iran 4 – Palestine1

rahman samadreza

Inter should sign Taremi in winter

rahman samadreza

Football: Porto’s poor performance against Sporting

rahman samadreza

UCL: Porto with Taremi against Arsenal

rahman samadreza

Italian media: Inter Milan needs Taremi

rahman samadreza

Football: Iran’s Taremi among top 100 players of Europe

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.