Asia’s man of the year has been announced

SHAFAQNA- Son Heung-min, the captain of the Korean national team and Tottenham, received the award for the best football player in Asia for the ninth time on January 15, 2024.

At the “Best Asian Footballer” awards ceremony, the jury chose the best player in Asia, reports Verzesh3. A list of 25 candidates was presented on the official ballot, although the judges were allowed to cast their vote for any qualified player who was not on the list. In this short list, we can also see the names of Iranian athletes Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Sardar Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi.

Source: varzesh3

www.shafaqna.com