SHAFAQNA- In the 2024 World Grand Prix, Hossein Vafaei emerged victorious with a 4-3 triumph over Matthew Selt, an English snooker player.

In the tournament’s round of 16, he will face the winner between Welshman Mark Williams and Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh.

The event showcases a grand prize fund of 380,000, wherein the champion will be awarded 100,000.

The competition will be held at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, England, from January 15 to 21.

Source: tasnim

