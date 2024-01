SHAFAQNA- Lionel Messi has once again been awarded The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2023, maintaining his championship status from 2022.

The Argentina superstar received the honor again after another qualifying phase in which he delighted football fans around the world. Messi was recognized for his achievements at The Best FIFA Football Awards in London, finishing ahead of finalists Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in the voting.

Source: FIFA

