What is the impact of mouth breathing on your health?

Shafaqna Science- Are you someone who breathes through your mouth? If so, you should know that this habit could be affecting your sleep, according to The News.

According to The Sun, a recent study found that breathing through the mouth has greater negative consequences compared to breathing through the nose.

The research, which examined a sample of 2,000 adults, discovered that 13 of individuals respire using their mouths during sleep, while a mere 18 respire through their noses.

Olbas, in collaboration with experienced general practitioner Dr. Roger Henderson, carried out the study.

Breathing through your mouth can cause several health issues compared to when you breathe more healthily through your nose. Mouth breathing can cause less oxygen to be delivered to the body and one of the problems this can cause is disturbed sleep and increased daytime fatigue and tiredness,” affirmed Dr. Henderson.

Source: The News

www.shafaqna.com

