Shafaqna English- China’s economy experienced a significant decline in growth rates last year, according to official data released on Wednesday (17 Jan. 2024). This marks one of the slowest economic expansions in more than 30 years. The country’s difficult economic situation can be attributed to a severe real estate crisis, sluggish consumption and the ongoing global turmoil, according to The News.



The figures are in line with forecasts and exceed the target set by Beijing. However, the figures are expected to increase calls for additional stimulus measures to revive business activity and boost consumer spending.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics has announced that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 5.2% to reach 126 trillion yuan from 17.6 trillion yuan a year earlier.

However, this is an improvement from the 3 recorded in 2022, when strict measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 severely hampered economic activity. However, this performance is the worst since 1990, excluding the years affected by the pandemic.

