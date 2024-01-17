UK experiences coldest January night in 5 years

Shafaqna English- Forecasters say Wednesday night could see the lowest January temperature for more than 14 years, and if the wintry conditions continue, northwest Scotland could see more than 40cm of snow. Snow, sleet and rain are expected to continue across the northern regions of the UK, accompanied by intermittent sunny spells. Expect widespread heavy frost and freezing conditions across the country.

On Wednesday (17 Jan. 2024), temperatures in Scotland are forecast to remain around freezing throughout the day.

The UK’s Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold weather alert for England this week, meaning the National Health Service (NHS) could face extra strain and the elderly could be more vulnerable.

Source: The News

