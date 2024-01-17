English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Qatari Foreign Ministry: Israel-Hamas reach deal to get relief to civilians

0
Israel-Hamas reach deal

Shafaqna Enghlish- Israel-Hamas have reached a deal to deliver medicine and humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip in exchange for getting medication to Israeli prisoners, Qatar has announced.

The deal will see humanitarian aid delivered to civilians in “the most affected and vulnerable areas” in Gaza in exchange for the delivery of medication to Israeli prisoner held by Hamas, the group that governs Gaza, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said medication and aid will leave Doha on Wednesday (17 Jan. 2024) for the Egyptian city of El-Arish in preparation for their delivery into Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestinian Ministry: Over 10,000 children killed in Gaza war

leila yazdani

Al Jazeera: USA Senate to vote on resolution to investigate Israeli abuses

leila yazdani

Health Ministry: 350,000 chronically ill patients deprived of medication in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Alkinani: ICJ trial increased Israeli isolation

leila yazdani

Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 24,100

nafiseh yazdani

Guterres: Gaza now faces long shadow of starvation

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.