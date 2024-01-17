Qatari Foreign Ministry: Israel-Hamas reach deal to get relief to civilians

Shafaqna Enghlish- Israel-Hamas have reached a deal to deliver medicine and humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip in exchange for getting medication to Israeli prisoners, Qatar has announced.

The deal will see humanitarian aid delivered to civilians in “the most affected and vulnerable areas” in Gaza in exchange for the delivery of medication to Israeli prisoner held by Hamas, the group that governs Gaza, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said medication and aid will leave Doha on Wednesday (17 Jan. 2024) for the Egyptian city of El-Arish in preparation for their delivery into Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera

