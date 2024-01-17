UK PM faces headwinds as 2 senior Tories resign over Rwanda bill

Shafaqna Enghlish- Two deputy chairmen of the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith, along with parliamentary private secretary Jane Stevenson have resigned in protest against his flagship Rwanda bill.

The move comes as part of a broader rebellion by approximately 60 Tory members of parliament (MPs) who support an amendment aiming to strengthen immigration legislation proposed by the government.

Despite the resignations and growing dissent within the party, Downing Street remains confident that the Rwanda bill will pass in a crucial vote scheduled for Wednesday. But with reports suggesting that at least 30 Tories may join the opposition in voting against the bill, there is a real possibility that it could fail.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

