English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

UK PM faces headwinds as 2 senior Tories resign over Rwanda bill

0
2 senior Tories resign over Rwanda bill

Shafaqna Enghlish- Two deputy chairmen of the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith, along with parliamentary private secretary Jane Stevenson have resigned in protest against his flagship Rwanda bill.

The move comes as part of a broader rebellion by approximately 60 Tory members of parliament (MPs) who support an amendment aiming to strengthen immigration legislation proposed by the government.

Despite the resignations and growing dissent within the party, Downing Street remains confident that the Rwanda bill will pass in a crucial vote scheduled for Wednesday. But with reports suggesting that at least 30 Tories may join the opposition in voting against the bill, there is a real possibility that it could fail.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK’s PM in Tel Aviv as Israeli strikes continue to hit Gaza

asadian

Aljazeera: What would UK’s Embassy move to Jerusalem mean for Palestine?

asadian

Britain: Prince Charles & Prime Minister wish all Muslims a Ramadhan Mubarak

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.