USA Senate rejects resolution demanding report on Israeli human rights violations in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The USA Senate rejected a resolution which demanded that the State Department report on Israeli human rights violations in Gaza.

Senators overwhelmingly voted against the motion late on Tuesday. It would have demanded that security aid to Israel be frozen unless the Department of State produces a report within 30 days examining whether Israel has committed human rights violations in its campaign in Gaza.

Seventy-two senators voted to set the resolution aside, versus 11 who backed it, easily clearing the simple majority needed to kill the resolution in the 100-member chamber.

Source: Al Jazeera

