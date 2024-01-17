English
Anwar: Malaysia urges UN via postcard to accept Palestine’s full membership

Shafaqna Enghlish- Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the Cabinet members on Wednesday signed a special postcard addressed to United Nations (UN) secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, said the special postcards were aimed at conveying the wishes of Malaysians for Palestine to be made a full member state of the international body and to demand that violence and cruelty against the Palestinian people by the Zionist regime be stopped immediately.

“This special postcard will be submitted through Malaysia’s permanent representative to the UN. I hope this sincere voice of Malaysians gets serious attention from Guterres,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Source: Free Malaysia Today

www.shafaqna.com

