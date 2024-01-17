Axios: Trump goes back to court for defamation case

Shafaqna Enghlish- The former USA president, Donald Trump was in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for the start of a civil trial over a defamation lawsuit filed by author E. Jean Carroll.

Trump’s attendance at the hearing was voluntary. He has already been found liable for defamatory remarks he made against Carroll when he denied her rape accusations in 2019, so the jury will determine how much he owes Carroll in damages.

Tuesday’s hearing marks the start of the second civil trial Trump faces stemming from a defamation claim from Carroll.

At the end of the previous trial, a jury held Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Source: Axios

