English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

Axios: Trump goes back to court for defamation case

0
Trump goes back to court

Shafaqna Enghlish- The former USA president, Donald Trump was in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for the start of a civil trial over a defamation lawsuit filed by author E. Jean Carroll.

Trump’s attendance at the hearing was voluntary. He has already been found liable for defamatory remarks he made against Carroll when he denied her rape accusations in 2019, so the jury will determine how much he owes Carroll in damages.

Tuesday’s hearing marks the start of the second civil trial Trump faces stemming from a defamation claim from Carroll.
At the end of the previous trial, a jury held Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Source: Axios 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: Trump begun fight to get back on election ballot

anvari

NYT: Trump’s victory at 2024 presidential election could lead to USA’s withdrawal from NATO

nafiseh yazdani

New York Judge: Trump Committed Fraud For Years

asadian

USA: Trump indicted over 2020 election meddling

asadian

Poll: Historic number of Americans prefer neither President Biden nor Trump

asadian

Pence: Trump ‘Should Never Be President Again’

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.