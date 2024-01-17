OCHA: 21 million people in Afghanistan lack access to clean water

Shafaqna English- In Afghanistan, water scarcity is negatively impacting sanitation and rainfed agriculture, which are directly affected by climate change, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Currently, 21 million people across the country are in need of clean water, and nearly all provinces, 30 out of 34, face severe water quality problems, Amu reported.

But the number of people in Afghanistan in need of access to safe water and sanitation has risen dramatically to 21 million, a significant increase from the 2.4 million reported ten years ago. In the face of increasing natural disasters, the country has earned the position of being the fourth most exposed and eighth most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, according to OCHA.

The agency drew attention to the fact that desertification affects more than seventy-five percent of the land in the northern, western and southern areas. OCHA stressed that rainfed agriculture is at significant risk as rainfall patterns continue to change, which is crucial for 60 per cent of the population.

While the provision of humanitarian assistance remains critical, it does not effectively address the underlying factors leading to climate change, leaving Afghanistan vulnerable to further climate-related disruptions.

The organization emphasized the urgent need to support the Afghan people, who face reduced productivity and need to strengthen their adaptive capacity and livelihoods.

Source: Amu

www.shafaqna.com