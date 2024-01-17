UNICEF: Educating 140,000 children in Afghanistan

Shafaqna Afghanistan- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that this organization, with the support of South Korea, will establish 950 community-based education classes in Afghanistan.

According to the Shafqana News Agency of Afghanistan; On Wednesday, January 27, UNICEF wrote in its X that these workshops are a space to learn, inspire and build the future.

According to UNICEF, 140 thousand children will receive education in these classes.

This is despite the fact that a few months ago, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced that 60% of girls and 46% of boys who are eligible for primary education are denied it in Afghanistan.

Since their return to power, the Taliban have banned girls from attending school after the sixth grade, and female students are not allowed to attend university.

The Taliban have yet to lift any of these restrictions, a move that has drawn widespread international condemnation.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com