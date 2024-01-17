WHO’s Chief: World should be ready for Disease X

Shafaqna Enghlish- World Health Organization (WHO) Secretary-General on Wednesday (17 Jan. 2024) highlighted the World must be ready to fight ‘Disease X’ together.

“The pandemic agreement can bring all the experience all the challenges that we have faced and all the solutions into one,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Saying that Disease X, an unknown disease, was used as a term for the first time in 2018, he noted that there are unknown things that may happen and anything happening is “a matter of when not if.”

“We should not face things unprepared, we can prepare for some unknown things as well,” Ghebreyesus told a panel discussion titled “Preparing for Disease X.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

