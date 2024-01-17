English
UK’s FM: We don’t want Gaza war to go on for a long moment

Shafaqna Enghlish- “We want Gaza war to end as soon as possible. We don’t want it to go on for a long moment, longer than necessary,” the British foreign minister, David Cameron said in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He asserted that the important question is whether there is some way of turning that pause into the sustainable cease-fire.

But for this, Cameron claimed, one would have to see the Hamas leadership leaving Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 24,000 people since the Oct. 7 Hamas offensive.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

