CNN: Study links 100% fruit juice to weight gain in children and adults

Shafaqna Science- Drinking one or more glasses of 100% fruit juice a day was associated with a small increase in weight in children and adults, according to a new analysis of previous studies, CNN reported.



Co-author and leading nutrition researcher Dr. Walter Willett, Professor of Epidemiology and Nutrition at Harvard, said: “One fundamental problem with juice is quantity; consuming fruit this way makes it so easy to overdose.”

In an email, Willett said: “For example, how often do we eat three oranges? Yet, a glass of OJ is about three oranges that can be consumed in a minute or two, and we can go back and have another, and that will add many calories and lead to a spike in blood glucose.”

Over the course of time, an excessive amount of sugar in the bloodstream can result in the development of insulin resistance, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, and various other persistent ailments, according to specialists.

Source: CNN

