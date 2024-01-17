Fighting in Sudan Spreads to World Heritage Site

SHAFAQNA- According to Yahoo News, the devastating nine month war between two rival generals in Sudan is expanding into a UNESCO World Heritage site, a non-governmental organization said late Tuesday, raising alarm about the remnants of the ancient kingdom of Kush.

The Regional Network for Cultural Rights expressed its firm opposition to the actions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by general Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, for their invasion of the Naqa and Musawwarat es-Sufra sites.

