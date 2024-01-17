UN expert on Sudan: Urgent action needed to address dire human rights situation as conflict enters 10th month

Shafaqna English- The United Nations Human Rights Expert on Sudan, Radhouane Nouicer, expressed deep concern about the dire human rights situation in the country as the violent armed conflict enters its tenth month. He called on leaders on both sides of the conflict to immediately cease violence, ensure a smooth transition to civilian rule, and heed the pleas of those affected by the conflict for peaceful solutions and fairness, according to Reliefweb.



Despite numerous attempts at mediation by regional and international parties, a peaceful solution remains elusive in Sudan, and the people of the country continue to suffer greatly from this unending cycle of violence.

Nouicer said there are countless reports of human suffering, devastation and forced displacement on a daily basis.

“As the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces escalates across the country, the continued disregard for human rights and international humanitarian law remains unyielding and shows no sign of abating. It is of the utmost importance that leaders on both sides show greater political resolve to stop the violence and achieve a state of peace where the guns fall silent.

Since the beginning of the conflict in April last year, a significant number of civilians, numbering in the thousands, have lost their lives or suffered injuries. Both sides have shown utter disregard for the rules of international human rights and humanitarian law, particularly the principles governing conduct in armed conflict.

More than 7.6 million people have been displaced from their homes, including a staggering 1.5 million who have moved to neighboring countries.

A staggering 25 million people throughout Sudan are in need of assistance, including an astonishing 14 million children.

