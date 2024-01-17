UN: Everyone is hungry in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- A quarter of the 2.2 million population in Gaza is starving and struggling to find food and drinkable water, and famine is imminent, UN human rights experts.

On Wednesday, UN experts shared that “every single person in Gaza is hungry, a quarter of the population are starving and struggling to find food and drinkable water, and famine is imminent. Pregnant women are not receiving adequate nutrition and healthcare, putting their lives at risk.”

A total of 335,000 children under five also lack the needed nutrients, putting them at risk of suffering from physical stunting.

Palestinian official: More people in Gaza likely to die of hunger than war

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Palestine Investment Fund Chairperson Mohammed Mustafa says the international community needs to move quickly to avert such a scenario.

“The devastation is huge. We have, if we’re not careful, maybe more people will be killed or die from hunger and famine than the war itself. So we don’t want to wait long to see that happen. I think the time to move is now,” he said.

Source: ALJAZEERA , Al Mayadeen