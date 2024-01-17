Tass: Temporary suspension of duties for King Charles III due to medical treatment

SHAFAQNA- According to TASS, in an announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed that Britain’s King Charles III will be temporarily relinquishing his responsibilities due to a medical intervention scheduled for next week.

The statement says: “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

King Charles III is 75 years old. He ascended the throne in September 2022, following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

Source: TASS

www.shafaqna.com