Benzema has initiated legal action against French minister

SHAFAQNA- According to Guardian, the interior minister of France, Gérald Darmanin, is facing a defamation lawsuit from Karim Benzema, the French footballer, following the minister’s statement that Benzema had “well-known” connections with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The lawsuit, seen by AFP, accused the minister of abusing the player to score political points and pointed out that Benzema “has never had the slightest link with the Muslim Brotherhood organisation, nor to [his] knowledge with anyone who claims to be a member of it”.

Source: Guardian

