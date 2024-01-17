English
UNICEF: 96,000 quake-affected children in Afghanistan need help to survive winter

Shafaqna Afghanistan-The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said that the last earthquake in Herat affected 96,000 children.

UNICEF in a report also called for an increase in healthcare services and clean water for children who face challenges from earthquakes.

“We cannot continue to establish short-term educational centers here, because it needs more investment to address their basic needs,” said Daniel Timme, head of communications for UNICEF in Afghanistan.

Bibi Gul, a resident of Sia Aab village in Zinda Jan district of Herat, who lives in a temporary camp, is concerned about her two children and asks the aid organizations for help.

Source: Tolo News

