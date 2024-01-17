World Index published the list of “most dangerous countries in the world” for driving

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon has been declared as the most perilous nation globally for driving according to the World Index website.

According to a report by Shafqna, as mentioned on the Monte Carlo Radio website, the World Index user account on the X site indicates that Lebanon has secured the highest position in the research conducted by the “Global Positioning Specialists” firm in relation to the world’s most perilous countries for driving.

As per this report, this study considers national statistics from over 60 countries across the globe and examines three factors: “road quality,” “traffic accident fatalities,” and “auto theft crime statistics.”

