English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Shafaqna: Saudi Arabia reduced holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha to a minimum of four working days and a maximum of five

0

SHAFAQNA- Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia changed the number of holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha to a minimum of four working days and a maximum of five for the government offices in this country.

According to Shafaqna, Okaz wrote: these reforms were carried out in today’s (Tuesday) meeting of the Saudi Cabinet with the presence of Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Act of Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, government agencies that execute the work system in accordance with their organization and have independent and approved administrative bylaw (organizations, institutions, centers, programs and the like) should modify their bylaws so that the number of official holidays related to Eid al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha is a minimum of four working days and a maximum of five.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al-Aqsa’s Preacher: The Quran Burning Is a Crime Stemming From Hatred & Bigotry

asadian

Decrease in livestock market for this year’s Eid in Arab countries

asadian

[Photos] London: Eid Al-Adha prayer held at Imam Khoei Islamic Centre

asadian

[Photos] Karbala: Eid Al-Adha prayers held at Bain Al-Haramain

asadian

[Photos] Eid Al-Adha prayers at Imam Ridha’s (AS) holy shrine

asadian

Sweden: The Quran desecration during Eid Al-Adha in the presence of police

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.