Shafaqna: Saudi Arabia reduced holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha to a minimum of four working days and a maximum of five

SHAFAQNA- Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia changed the number of holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha to a minimum of four working days and a maximum of five for the government offices in this country.

According to Shafaqna, Okaz wrote: these reforms were carried out in today’s (Tuesday) meeting of the Saudi Cabinet with the presence of Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Act of Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia, government agencies that execute the work system in accordance with their organization and have independent and approved administrative bylaw (organizations, institutions, centers, programs and the like) should modify their bylaws so that the number of official holidays related to Eid al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha is a minimum of four working days and a maximum of five.

