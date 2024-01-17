Middle East News: The Saudi Arabian embassy in Damascus will be opened soon

SHAFAQNA- Opening of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Damascus is expected soon and the preparations for its opening will begin in the coming days.

SHAFAQNA- Yesterday, in the meeting between Syrian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ayman Soussan and the Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Walid Al-Khariji, developing bilateral relations between Riyadh and Damascus, as well as ways of promoting them in various fields toward mutual interests and joint Arab action were reconsidered.

On Wednesday, the Syrian newspaper “Al Watan” wrote: this meeting is in the framework of the accelerated development of relations between both countries following the appointment of the Syrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Riyadh preparations to reopen its embassy in Syria.

Also, this Syrian newspaper announced that opening of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Damascus is expected soon and the preparations for its opening will begin in the coming days. Moreover, a charge d’affaires will undertake chairmanship of the Syrian diplomatic mission until the Saudi ambassador to Syria is appointed.

