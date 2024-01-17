English
Mehdi Taremi gives Inter Milan priority

SHAFAQNA- According to Tasnim news agency, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Mehdi Taremi has chosen Inter Milan as his top priority for a free transfer during the upcoming summer. 

Taremi’s agreement with Porto will conclude at the conclusion of the season, and the Italian team has engaged in discussions with his entourage for numerous weeks.

As per Gazzetta’s report, the experienced Iran player has given utmost importance to joining Inter in the 2024-25 season and has already communicated to Porto about his decision of not prolonging his contract.

Taremi held discussions with AC Milan and Inter last year and he turned down a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, choosing instead to favor the Inter opportunity.

