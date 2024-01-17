Turkish Embassy announces “Turkish Airlines” begin flights to Kabul

Shafaqna Afghanistan – Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan has announced beginning of “Turkish Airlines” flights to Kabul.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, in a meeting with Hamidullah Akhundzadeh, acting minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, head of the Turkish embassy in Kabul has recently announced beginning of Turkish Airlines flights.

Cenk Ünal, head of the Turkish embassy, said his country wants to improve its relations with Afghanistan in the land and air transport sector.

He added that flights from Turkey to Afghanistan should be increased and Turkish Airlines should begin its flights to Kabul.

Through publishing the news, press office of this ministry wrote in this meeting, both parties talked about bilateral transport and transit cooperation, improvement of relations between the two countries and some other subjects.

Source: af.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com