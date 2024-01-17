English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Turkish Embassy announces “Turkish Airlines” begin flights to Kabul

0

Shafaqna Afghanistan – Turkish Embassy in Afghanistan has announced beginning of “Turkish Airlines” flights to Kabul.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, in a meeting with Hamidullah Akhundzadeh, acting minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, head of the Turkish embassy in Kabul has recently announced beginning of Turkish Airlines flights.

Cenk Ünal, head of the Turkish embassy, said his country wants to improve its relations with Afghanistan in the land and air transport sector.

He added that flights from Turkey to Afghanistan should be increased and Turkish Airlines should begin its flights to Kabul.

Through publishing the news, press office of this ministry wrote in this meeting, both parties talked about bilateral transport and transit cooperation, improvement of relations between the two countries and some other subjects.

Source: af.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNICEF: Educating 140,000 children in Afghanistan

parniani

Terrorist attack in Shia area west of Kabul, 2 killed and 12 wounded

parniani

Afghanistan: Shafaqna’s report about mass detention of Shia young girls in Kabul

bahramian

Taliban’s Minister: Denying Jafari religion in Afghanistan impossible

anvari

UNODC holds meeting in Kabul over drug alternative livelihoods

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Karzai’s emphasis on reopening of educational centers for girls

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.