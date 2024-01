Shafaqna Enghlish- British Lawmakers voted 320 to 276 to back a controversial bill intended to overcome Supreme Court block on the Rwanda plan, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

Despite some threats from “Conservative rebels” to bring the bill down, it passed the third reading in the House of Commons.

The “Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill,” the flagship asylum policy of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was backed by a vote of 320-276.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com