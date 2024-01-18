Palestinian official: At least US$15 billion needed for Gaza housing

Shafaqna Enghlish- At least US$15 billion will be needed to rebuild houses in Gaza, the head of the Palestine Investment Fund said.

At least $15 billion would be needed to rebuild housing in Gaza, Palestine Investment Fund chairman Mohammed Mustafa said at the World Economic Forum, after much of the besieged enclave was flattened by Israel’s war on Gaza.

The Palestinian leadership would, in the short-term, continue to focus on humanitarian aid including food and water but eventually, the focus would shift to reconstruction, Mustafa said on Wednesday.

Source: TRT

