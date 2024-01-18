[Video] Commentary of Surah Sad

Shafaqna English- The Quran Segments; Understand the Quran | Chapter 38, Surah Sad (Those Ranged in Ranks), published on 16 January 2024 by Sayed Jawad Qazwini.

In this lecture Sayed Jawad gives a brief introductory tafsir of the thirty-eighth chapter Surah Sad. The most important verses, stories and lessons are derived from this chapter. You will be given an overall perspective of this chapter. After this lecture you will have a greater comprehensive view of this Surah and you will recite it with understanding.

Part of series: Understand the Quran by Sayed Jawad Qazwini

