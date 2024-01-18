Guardian: Online hate campaign turning Indonesians against Rohingya Muslim refugees

Shafaqna Enghlish- As Indonesia’s presidential election approaches, a campaign of disinformation against Rohingya Muslim refugees is spreading across social media.

Aceh was once one of the few places in the world that welcomed Rohingya refugees fleeing either persecution in their home country Myanmar, or the dire conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh where about one million members of the ethnic group now live. In the past, fishers would guide stranded boats to safety, while villagers would wade into the waters to rescue the exhausted people onboard

Over recent months, sentiments have changed. Locals have gathered to protest boat landings, warning that resources are too overstretched to host new arrivals. They have called for humanitarian groups to leave the area.

In late December, a mob stormed a building sheltering refugee families, including children, forcing 137 people on to trucks. They were taken to a government building, where protesters demanded they be removed. The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, said at the time the incident was caused by “a coordinated online campaign of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech against refugees”.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com