English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

Guardian: Online hate campaign turning Indonesians against Rohingya Muslim refugees

0
Rohingya Muslim refugees

Shafaqna Enghlish- As Indonesia’s presidential election approaches, a campaign of disinformation against Rohingya Muslim refugees is spreading across social media.

Aceh was once one of the few places in the world that welcomed Rohingya refugees fleeing either persecution in their home country Myanmar, or the dire conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh where about one million members of the ethnic group now live. In the past, fishers would guide stranded boats to safety, while villagers would wade into the waters to rescue the exhausted people onboard

Over recent months, sentiments have changed. Locals have gathered to protest boat landings, warning that resources are too overstretched to host new arrivals. They have called for humanitarian groups to leave the area.

In late December, a mob stormed a building sheltering refugee families, including children, forcing 137 people on to trucks. They were taken to a government building, where protesters demanded they be removed. The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, said at the time the incident was caused by “a coordinated online campaign of misinformation, disinformation and hate speech against refugees”.

Source: Guardian 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: All nations should treat migrants with respect

asadian

UN: Record 110 million people forcibly displaced worldwide

asadian

UNHCR & IOM call for a collaborative response to refugees & migrants throughout Americas

asadian

UNHCR: Lives of 103 million have been torn apart by conflict or human rights violations

asadian

Pakistan: UN mounts massive relief operation for flood victims

asadian

UNHCR calls for rescue of Rohingya Muslim refugees in Andaman Sea

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.