Nature: Powerful new pill brings COVID relief to the masses

Shafaqna Science- There is encouraging news for individuals looking for relief from COVID 19 a medication known as simnotrelvir has demonstrated its ability to accelerate the healing process for mild to moderate cases of the disease, reducing recovery time by approximately 1.5 days, according to Nature.

A clinical trial discovered that simnotrelvir, which is ingested as a sequence of tablets, promptly takes effect, alleviating symptoms like fever, cough, and runny nose.

Simnotrelvir “is clearly a potent drug. It’s clearly got a positive result, and that’s welcome,” states Saye Khoo, an infectious disease pharmacologist at the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

The findings were unveiled today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Source: Nature

