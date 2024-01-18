English
Al Jazeera: EU’s Parliament adopts resolution calling for permanent cease-fire in Gaza

EU Parliament

Shafaqna Enghlish- The European Parliament has voted today (18 Jan. 2024) in favor of a resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the territory, Al Jazeera reported.

The resolution, which is purely symbolic and carries no legal weight, was approved with 312 votes in favour, 131 against and 72 abstentions.

The bloc’s 27 leaders have not yet unanimously agreed to call for a ceasefire, despite pleas from member countries such as Belgium, Ireland and Spain. So far, their official line remains focused on “humanitarian pauses and corridors”.

Source: Al Jazeera 

Source: Al Jazeera

