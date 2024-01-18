English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UAE pledges $10M for poor health sector in Gaza

0
health sector in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged $10 million for poor health sector in the Gaza Strip.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) pledged a contribution of around AED 37 million (US $10 million) in support of the healthcare sector in Gaza,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

These funds “aimed at providing essential medical supplies to people in Gaza, especially children gravely impacted by the dire conditions pervasive now in Gaza,” it said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Financial Times: Arab plan to end war in Gaza & create Palestinian state

leila yazdani

Al Jazeera: EU’s Parliament adopts resolution calling for permanent cease-fire in Gaza

leila yazdani

Palestinian official: At least $15 billion needed to re-build Gaza housing

leila yazdani

UN: Everyone is hungry in Gaza

leila yazdani

UK’s FM: We don’t want Gaza war to go on for a long moment

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Chief: World is standing by as civilians are killed in Gaza

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.