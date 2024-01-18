UAE pledges $10M for poor health sector in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) pledged $10 million for poor health sector in the Gaza Strip.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) pledged a contribution of around AED 37 million (US $10 million) in support of the healthcare sector in Gaza,” Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

These funds “aimed at providing essential medical supplies to people in Gaza, especially children gravely impacted by the dire conditions pervasive now in Gaza,” it said.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

