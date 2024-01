SHAFAQNA- The Turkish technology minister announced on Thursday that a Turkish citizen will be undertaking space travel for the very first time, while also sharing further details about Türkiye’s National Space Program.

“We are now starting crewed space exploration, which is a collective achievement of our country,” Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on X Thursday, hours before the flight was scheduled to take off after a day’s delay.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com